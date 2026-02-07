Timonier Family Office LTD. Purchases New Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF $SGOL

Timonier Family Office LTD. purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

Key Stories Impacting abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

Here are the key news stories impacting abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF this week:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Up 3.0%

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

NYSEARCA SGOL opened at $47.18 on Friday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $52.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.37 and a 200-day moving average of $38.45.

(Free Report)

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.