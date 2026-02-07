Timonier Family Office LTD. Purchases New Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF $SGOL

Timonier Family Office LTD. purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000.
Key Stories Impacting abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF
Here are the key news stories impacting abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF this week:
- Positive Sentiment: World Gold Council says ETF investors didn’t flee during the recent gold drop, indicating resilient fund flows that support SGOL’s holdings and could lift the ETF. Gold’s precipitous price drop didn’t spook ETF investors – World Gold Council
- Positive Sentiment: Technical studies show bullish reversal patterns (reclaiming the 20?day MA and key Fibonacci support), suggesting upside momentum that can attract momentum and tactical buyers into gold ETFs like SGOL. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Bullish Reversal Signals Emerging
- Positive Sentiment: Safe?haven flows and growing Fed rate?cut hopes are returning to the market, supporting demand for gold as an inflation/uncertainty hedge—a macro backdrop favorable for SGOL inflows. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: Safe-Haven Bid Returns – Can XAU Recover $5,000?
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst houses remain bullish on the long?run gold story (CIBC forecasting a much higher long?term average), which supports investor allocations to gold ETFs for strategic exposure. CIBC sees gold averaging $6,000/ounce as safe-haven demand persists
- Neutral Sentiment: Spot gold levels and consumer?sentiment updates are driving intraday moves; elevated spot prices support SGOL’s NAV but leave sensitivity to macro datapoints. Spot gold at $4,955/oz after preliminary Consumer Sentiment rises
- Neutral Sentiment: Intraday technical and level?based analyses give traders entry/exit cues—this supports volume and volatility in SGOL but doesn’t guarantee sustained direction. Gold market analysis for February 6 – key intra-day price entry levels for active traders
- Negative Sentiment: Silver’s sharp sell?off and deleveraging episodes can spill into gold markets and pressure precious?metals ETFs, creating correlated downside risk for SGOL. Gold (XAUUSD), Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Silver Dives 13% On Deleveraging
- Negative Sentiment: Spillover from cryptocurrency selloffs and episodic profit?taking have previously pushed gold lower, introducing short?term volatility that can weigh on SGOL price moves. Gold Falls on Spillover Impact From Cryptocurrencies’ Selloff
- Negative Sentiment: Dollar strength and periodic profit?taking have capped rallies; a stronger USD or hawkish Fed surprises would likely pressure gold and SGOL. Gold News: Gold Catches a Bid on Lower Yields While Dollar Pressure Stalls Rally
abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Up 3.0%
abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile
The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.
