Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. Energizer had a return on equity of 143.24% and a net margin of 7.11%.The firm had revenue of $778.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Energizer updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.300-3.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.400-0.500 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Energizer’s conference call:

Management expects sequential gross margin recovery of roughly 300 basis points Q1?Q2 and another 300–400 basis points by year-end , targeting a return to the low?40% gross margin range.

and another , targeting a return to the low?40% gross margin range. The finalized APS?Energizer brand transition is expected to contribute more than $30 million of organic growth (mostly in Q3–Q4), and planned distribution and innovation efforts should drive 400–500 basis points of back?half top?line growth.

of organic growth (mostly in Q3–Q4), and planned distribution and innovation efforts should drive of back?half top?line growth. Q1 was materially pressured by elevated tariffs (~ 300 bps drag), the Panasonic/APS sell?through (~ 200 bps ), and transitional product cost impacts (~ 100 bps ), which pulled down near?term margins.

drag), the Panasonic/APS sell?through (~ ), and transitional product cost impacts (~ ), which pulled down near?term margins. Cash flow was strong—Energizer paid down over $100 million of debt in Q1, is targeting an additional $150–200 million paydown to reach ~5x leverage or slightly below, and continues dividends and opportunistic buybacks.

of debt in Q1, is targeting an additional paydown to reach ~5x leverage or slightly below, and continues dividends and opportunistic buybacks. Recent winter storms produced a significant one?week POS spike for batteries, but management excluded storm effects from guidance and said the net impact on replenishment, shipments, and retailer inventories is still being evaluated.

Energizer Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE ENR opened at $23.44 on Friday. Energizer has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $32.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

Energizer News Roundup

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

Here are the key news stories impacting Energizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 top-line and adjusted EPS beat — Energizer reported adjusted EPS of $0.31 (vs. ~$0.26 consensus) and revenue of $778.9M, driven partly by the APS acquisition contribution. These beats demonstrate underlying revenue strength.

Positive Sentiment: Strong cash flow and balance-sheet moves — operating cash flow of ~$149.5M, free cash flow of ~$124.2M and >$100M of debt reduction improve liquidity and reduce financial risk.

Neutral Sentiment: Distribution expansion and strategic initiatives — company commentary and a deep-dive piece highlight distribution growth plans that could support longer-term sales but also require near-term investment.

Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/valuation chatter — one note points to a valuation-driven rating upgrade despite operational weaknesses; this may support the stock only if execution improves.

Negative Sentiment: Near-term margin pressure from tariffs and integration costs — management flagged tariffs and transitory operational inefficiencies that compressed gross margins in the quarter.

Negative Sentiment: Disappointing Q2 guide — Energizer set Q2 FY2026 EPS guidance of $0.40–$0.50 versus consensus near $0.79, signaling a pullback in near-term profitability expectations and likely driving selling pressure.

Negative Sentiment: Weak organic trends and limited pricing power — commentary and analysis highlight a sharp organic sales decline in Q1 and softer category demand, suggesting growth will rely on acquisitions and execution.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENR. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. UBS Group set a $25.00 target price on Energizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Energizer from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Energizer in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $171,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 464,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,954,250.79. This trade represents a 2.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donal L. Mulligan bought 15,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $261,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,000. The trade was a 150.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $449,240 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Energizer

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 268.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 287.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Energizer by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global consumer products company best known for its portfolio of portable power and lighting solutions. The company’s primary business activities include the design, manufacture and marketing of batteries under the Energizer and Rayovac brands, as well as portable lighting products such as flashlights, headlamps and lanterns. Energizer also produces a range of automotive appearance and protection products, including tire inflators and repair kits, along with personal care offerings like aerosol insect repellents and sunscreen under licensed brands.

Founded in 2000 through the spin-off of the battery business from Ralston Purina Company, Energizer has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions.

