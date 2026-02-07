MMA Asset Management LLC Acquires 35,211 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF $SPMD

MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,211 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $62.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.77. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.99 and a one year high of $63.02.
About SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF
The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.
