Elyxium Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF $MMIT

Elyxium Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 135,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,878 shares during the quarter. NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF comprises about 1.1% of Elyxium Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Elyxium Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.27% of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMIT. Midwest Trust Co bought a new position in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,869,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the second quarter worth $11,012,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,543,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,366,000 after purchasing an additional 402,061 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $7,978,000. Finally, Invenio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $7,164,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MMIT opened at $24.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.41 and its 200 day moving average is $24.24. NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a 1 year low of $22.99 and a 1 year high of $24.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0733 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%.

The IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide enhanced total-return potential by investing mainly in investment-grade, AMT-free US municipal bonds with duration between 3-10 years. MMIT was launched on Oct 18, 2017 and is managed by IndexIQ.

