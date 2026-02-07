Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $196.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.83 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 6.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Coursera’s conference call:

Get Coursera alerts:

Coursera reported full-year revenue of $757 million (+9% YoY), record free cash flow of $78 million (+32% YoY), and expanded adjusted EBITDA margin to 8.4% (+240 bps), indicating stronger profitability and cash generation.

(+9% YoY), record free cash flow of (+32% YoY), and expanded adjusted EBITDA margin to (+240 bps), indicating stronger profitability and cash generation. Management introduced a 15% Platform Fee on eligible new sales effective Jan 1, 2026 to fund AI-native platform investments and expects the fee to gradually lift gross margins starting in H2 2026 and more materially into 2027.

on eligible new sales effective Jan 1, 2026 to fund AI-native platform investments and expects the fee to gradually lift gross margins starting in H2 2026 and more materially into 2027. Coursera announced an agreement to combine with Udemy to create a larger skilling platform and is targeting $115 million of annual run-rate cost synergies within 24 months, though the transaction remains subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals with timing uncertain.

of annual run-rate cost synergies within 24 months, though the transaction remains subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals with timing uncertain. Consumer momentum strengthened—Coursera added over 29 million registered learners in 2025 (including a record 6.8 million in Q4), grew its catalog to >13,500 courses (+45% YoY), and saw consumer revenue rise to $132 million (+12% YoY) driven by subscriptions, geo-pricing, and localization.

registered learners in 2025 (including a record in Q4), grew its catalog to >13,500 courses (+45% YoY), and saw consumer revenue rise to (+12% YoY) driven by subscriptions, geo-pricing, and localization. Enterprise growth was softer with Q4 enterprise revenue of $65.4 million (+5% YoY) and net retention at 93%, and management expects only low-single-digit enterprise growth in 2026 with retention and expansion improvements likely to be gradual.

Coursera Stock Performance

Shares of COUR stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. Coursera has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56. The firm has a market cap of $988.42 million, a P/E ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on COUR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Coursera from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coursera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.62.

View Our Latest Report on Coursera

Key Coursera News

Here are the key news stories impacting Coursera this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts reaffirmed bullish ratings with sizable price targets — Needham keeps a Buy with a $10 PT and Telsey keeps an Outperform with a $14 PT, signaling institutional confidence in upside from current levels. Needham Buy $10 Telsey Outperform $14

Analysts reaffirmed bullish ratings with sizable price targets — Needham keeps a Buy with a $10 PT and Telsey keeps an Outperform with a $14 PT, signaling institutional confidence in upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Management raised FY?2026 revenue guidance to $805M–$815M (above consensus ~$798M) and issued Q1 revenue guidance above estimates — this shows top?line acceleration assumptions tied to the Udemy deal and AI product initiatives. Press Release

Management raised FY?2026 revenue guidance to $805M–$815M (above consensus ~$798M) and issued Q1 revenue guidance above estimates — this shows top?line acceleration assumptions tied to the Udemy deal and AI product initiatives. Positive Sentiment: Company outlined a $805M–$815M 2026 revenue target and said the Udemy merger plus AI work will accelerate platform evolution — strategic M&A and AI adoption are being presented as drivers of future growth. Coursera outlines $805M-$815M target

Company outlined a $805M–$815M 2026 revenue target and said the Udemy merger plus AI work will accelerate platform evolution — strategic M&A and AI adoption are being presented as drivers of future growth. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 revenue of $196.9M topped estimates (~$191.8M) and revenue grew ~9.9% YoY, but EPS of $0.06 simply met expectations — decent top?line strength, mixed bottom?line. Q4 Results

Q4 revenue of $196.9M topped estimates (~$191.8M) and revenue grew ~9.9% YoY, but EPS of $0.06 simply met expectations — decent top?line strength, mixed bottom?line. Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 earnings call transcript and analyst write?ups are available for details on product cadence, Udemy integration timeline and margin assumptions — useful if you want to hear management tone and modeling details. Earnings Call Transcript

Full Q4 earnings call transcript and analyst write?ups are available for details on product cadence, Udemy integration timeline and margin assumptions — useful if you want to hear management tone and modeling details. Negative Sentiment: Profitability metrics remain pressured: net margin stayed negative and EPS declined year?over?year (from $0.08 to $0.06). Analysts still model negative full?year EPS, highlighting margin risk as Coursera invests for growth and integrates Udemy. Key Metrics vs Estimates

Profitability metrics remain pressured: net margin stayed negative and EPS declined year?over?year (from $0.08 to $0.06). Analysts still model negative full?year EPS, highlighting margin risk as Coursera invests for growth and integrates Udemy. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and market pieces flag margin pressure from the Udemy deal and potential dilution/costs — the market appears to be weighing growth prospects against near?term profitability headwinds. Margin Pressure Discussion

Insider Activity at Coursera

In related news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 8,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $65,997.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 237,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,054.76. This trade represents a 3.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Coursera by 341.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,955,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,395 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coursera by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,319,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,162,000 after buying an additional 1,060,288 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Coursera by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,447,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,946,000 after buying an additional 1,010,592 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,814,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,249,000 after acquiring an additional 963,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coursera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,569,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coursera

(Get Free Report)

Coursera, Inc (NYSE:COUR) operates a leading online learning platform that delivers courses, specializations, professional certificates and fully accredited degree programs in collaboration with top universities and industry partners. Founded in 2012 by Stanford University professors Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller, Coursera’s mission is to provide universal access to world-class education and bridge skill gaps in a rapidly evolving job market.

The platform features more than 6,000 offerings created by over 275 academic institutions and corporate entities, spanning fields such as data science, business, technology, health care and the arts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.