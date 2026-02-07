MMA Asset Management LLC Increases Position in iShares MBS ETF $MBB

MMA Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 51.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,590 shares during the quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,649,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,916,000 after buying an additional 160,926 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $18,788,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $95.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.00. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $90.84 and a twelve month high of $96.25.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3347 per share. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC).

