c8ntinuum (CTM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 7th. c8ntinuum has a total market cap of $75.65 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of c8ntinuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, c8ntinuum has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar. One c8ntinuum token can currently be bought for about $0.0851 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About c8ntinuum

c8ntinuum’s genesis date was April 14th, 2025. c8ntinuum’s total supply is 4,359,542,107 tokens and its circulating supply is 888,888,888 tokens. c8ntinuum’s official Twitter account is @c8ntinuum. c8ntinuum’s official website is c8ntinuum.com.

c8ntinuum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “c8ntinuum (CTM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. c8ntinuum has a current supply of 4,359,542,107.432732. The last known price of c8ntinuum is 0.08769537 USD and is up 6.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $845,510.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://c8ntinuum.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as c8ntinuum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire c8ntinuum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase c8ntinuum using one of the exchanges listed above.

