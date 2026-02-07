RyuJin (RYU) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $1.94 Million

RyuJin (RYU) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. One RyuJin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RyuJin has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. RyuJin has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and $12.76 thousand worth of RyuJin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RyuJin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,807.49 or 0.99994886 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68,219.13 or 1.00738988 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

RyuJin Profile

RyuJin’s genesis date was February 3rd, 2024. RyuJin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. RyuJin’s official website is ryujin.ai. RyuJin’s official Twitter account is @ryujindragoneth. RyuJin’s official message board is medium.com/@ryujincrypto/welcome-to-ryujin-ryu-the-dragon-awakens-f8909621ac91.

Buying and Selling RyuJin

According to CryptoCompare, “RyuJin (RYU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. RyuJin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 963,849,991,678,536 in circulation. The last known price of RyuJin is 0 USD and is up 5.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $11,491.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ryujin.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RyuJin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RyuJin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RyuJin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RyuJin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RyuJin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.