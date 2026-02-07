Kraft Heinz Company $KHC Shares Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 202,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,901 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $5,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 192.4% during the 3rd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 81,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 53,467 shares during the period. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 45.4% during the second quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 4,884,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,000 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth about $4,678,000. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,923,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 749,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,519,000 after buying an additional 63,532 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC opened at $24.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.47. Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The firm has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, insider Miguel Patricio sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $3,102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 686,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,046,797.94. This trade represents a 15.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $26.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kraft Heinz

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.