Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Invests $9.29 Million in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF $IYZ

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 287,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,288,000. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF makes up about 1.1% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 7,358 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 393.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 213,827 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 13,023 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Croban raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Croban now owns 75,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IYZ opened at $37.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.54. The stock has a market cap of $700.09 million, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.90. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $30.50.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the telecommunications sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as fixed-line telecommunications and mobile telecommunications.

