FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Research

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FOX. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Monday, December 29th. Fox Advisors set a $97.00 price objective on FOX in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

FOX Stock Performance

NASDAQ FOX opened at $58.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 3.03. FOX has a 1-year low of $43.18 and a 1-year high of $68.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.86.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. FOX had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 18.14%. Equities analysts predict that FOX will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 138,397 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $9,208,936.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 180,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,014,196.24. The trade was a 43.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $5,926,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 1,100,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,237,082.12. This trade represents a 8.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 268,294 shares of company stock worth $17,214,273 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FOX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOX. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 65.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 10,579 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in FOX by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in FOX by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 427.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 78,804 shares during the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting FOX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company declared a cash dividend of $0.28 per share (record Mar 4, pay Mar 25), which supports income-focused investors and signals management’s willingness to return capital to shareholders.

Coverage roundup suggests Wall Street remains moderately optimistic overall about FOX's prospects given recent outperformance vs. the market; that helps limit downside from episodic negative headlines.

Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold on FOX but raised its price target to $77, citing solid fundamentals and streaming momentum that offset structural linear-TV headwinds — a mixed analyst view that implies limited near-term upside but recognition of long-term cash generation.

High volume of Fox News editorial and breaking-news coverage (crime, politics, international events, sports) can sustain audience engagement and ad inventory value, but content flow is a steady-state operational factor rather than a one-off catalyst.

Note: A TipRanks entry about FOXO Technologies converting related-party debt into preferred equity refers to a different ticker (FOXO) and is not related to Fox Corporation (FOX).

Wells Fargo downgraded FOX from "strong-buy" to "hold," which likely triggered some selling and contributed to weaker intraday sentiment.

Wells Fargo downgraded FOX from “strong-buy” to “hold,” which likely triggered some selling and contributed to weaker intraday sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Structural headwinds in linear TV remain a recurring risk (rating agencies and analysts cite this), and the stock is trading below its 50?day moving average — a technical signal that can amplify short-term downside if sentiment deteriorates.

About FOX

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX) is a U.S.-based media company that operates television broadcast, news and sports businesses. The company traces its contemporary structure to the 2019 reorganization that followed the sale of certain entertainment assets to The Walt Disney Company; Fox Corporation retained a portfolio centered on the Fox Broadcasting Company, Fox Television Stations, Fox News Media and Fox Sports. Over time the company has expanded its digital footprint through acquisitions and direct-to-consumer services, building a mix of linear and streaming distribution.

FOX’s core activities include the creation, aggregation and distribution of television programming and live sports, the operation of national cable news and business networks, and the ownership and operation of local broadcast stations.

See Also

