Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Research

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $108.00 target price on Warrior Met Coal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.50.

HCC stock opened at $89.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 132.85 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.14. Warrior Met Coal has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $105.35.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.91. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 2.87%.The business had revenue of $328.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total transaction of $10,031,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 294,183 shares in the company, valued at $29,509,496.73. This trade represents a 25.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 70,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,058,000. This represents a 12.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 3,281.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 79,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Investment House LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE: HCC) is a leading producer of premium metallurgical coal, operating deep underground mining complexes in Central Alabama’s Blue Creek and Brookwood mining districts. The company focuses exclusively on the extraction and sale of high-grade hard coking coal, a critical raw material used in steel production. Its mining operations harness longwall mining technology and rigorous safety protocols to deliver consistent coal quality to customers worldwide.

Warrior Met Coal’s product portfolio centers on premium hard coking coal, semisoft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection (PCI) products.

