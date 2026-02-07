Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) Upgraded at Needham & Company LLC

Doximity (NYSE:DOCS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Needham & Company LLC to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DOCS. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Doximity to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays upgraded Doximity to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Doximity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

DOCS opened at $27.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39. Doximity has a 12-month low of $23.66 and a 12-month high of $85.21.

Doximity, trading as DOCS, operates a digital professional network and communications platform designed primarily for clinicians. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company connects physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and other healthcare professionals, providing tools that streamline clinical communication, telehealth delivery and access to specialty-specific medical information. Its platform is positioned as a professional hub where clinicians manage their workflows, stay current with medical news and collaborate securely with peers.

The company’s offerings include secure messaging and video telehealth capabilities that enable clinicians to consult with patients and colleagues while protecting patient information.

