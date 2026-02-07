New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated $CHCT

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 30.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 276,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,341 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $4,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,094,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 400.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 218,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 175,133 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 211.6% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 180,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 122,794 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $1,819,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 12.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 763,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,689,000 after purchasing an additional 85,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHCT. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Community Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of NYSE:CHCT opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $516.59 million, a PE ratio of -45.36 and a beta of 0.75. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $20.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.49.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in owning and leasing healthcare-related properties. The company’s portfolio is focused primarily on senior housing and care facilities, including skilled nursing centers, assisted living communities, memory care units, independent living apartments and continuing care retirement communities. Through long?term, triple?net leases, Community Healthcare Trust seeks stable, predictable cash flows by partnering with experienced operators that manage day-to-day resident care and property operations.

As of the latest reporting, Community Healthcare Trust’s holdings span multiple regions across the United States, with properties located in both urban and suburban markets.

