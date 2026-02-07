Maggie Chu Sells 2,061 Shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) SVP Maggie Chu sold 2,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.71, for a total value of $673,349.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,164.49. The trade was a 23.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $349.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.79. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.10 and a 12 month high of $350.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.58, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $593.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.53 million. Littelfuse had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.53%. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Littelfuse has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Littelfuse

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -103.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $822,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 1,765.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 70,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 292.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 554.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after buying an additional 20,117 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Littelfuse this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and constructive guidance: Littelfuse reported Q4 EPS of $2.69 (vs. $2.51 consensus) and revenue above estimates; management guided Q1 2026 EPS to $2.70–$2.90, supporting momentum and investor confidence. Earnings & guidance

Q4 beat and constructive guidance: Littelfuse reported Q4 EPS of $2.69 (vs. $2.51 consensus) and revenue above estimates; management guided Q1 2026 EPS to $2.70–$2.90, supporting momentum and investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Analyst targets rising / favorable ratings: Several firms have raised price targets (consensus ~ $364) and a few upgraded ratings, validating the post?earnings re?rating. Price target coverage

Analyst targets rising / favorable ratings: Several firms have raised price targets (consensus ~ $364) and a few upgraded ratings, validating the post?earnings re?rating. Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared: Littelfuse announced a $0.75 quarterly dividend (paid Mar 5; ex-div Feb 19), adding yield and income appeal for some investors. Dividend announcement

Dividend declared: Littelfuse announced a $0.75 quarterly dividend (paid Mar 5; ex-div Feb 19), adding yield and income appeal for some investors. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership high and small adjustments: Institutions hold ~96% of shares; several funds made modest buys/sells — important for long-term float but not an immediate catalyst. Institutional trading

Institutional ownership high and small adjustments: Institutions hold ~96% of shares; several funds made modest buys/sells — important for long-term float but not an immediate catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Market momentum: LFUS is trading near 52?week highs and above its 50/200?day moving averages — supports technical buyers but raises vigilance for profit?taking. Price performance

Market momentum: LFUS is trading near 52?week highs and above its 50/200?day moving averages — supports technical buyers but raises vigilance for profit?taking. Negative Sentiment: Cluster of insider sales — VP Ryan K. Stafford sold 16,839 shares (~$5.48M), trimming ~37% of his stake; a large disposition that can increase supply and worry sentiment. Stafford Form 4

Cluster of insider sales — VP Ryan K. Stafford sold 16,839 shares (~$5.48M), trimming ~37% of his stake; a large disposition that can increase supply and worry sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Additional senior exits: SVP Deepak Nayar (8,875 shares, ~60% reduction) and SVP Peter Sung?Jip Kim (5,488 shares, ~35% reduction) executed sizable sales in the period. Nayar Form 4

Additional senior exits: SVP Deepak Nayar (8,875 shares, ~60% reduction) and SVP Peter Sung?Jip Kim (5,488 shares, ~35% reduction) executed sizable sales in the period. Negative Sentiment: Recent senior exec sales continue: CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 3,500 (Feb 5) and 2,500 (Feb 6) shares; SVP Maggie Chu sold 2,061 shares (Feb 4); SVP David Ruppel sold 1,495 shares — multiple insiders trimmed positions in the same window. Gorski Form 4 Chu Form 4 Ruppel Form 4

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Oppenheimer set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Williams Trading set a $360.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Benchmark raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $364.00.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse’s offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company’s product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

