Melissa Thomas Sells 7,944 Shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Stock

Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) EVP Melissa Thomas sold 7,944 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $206,941.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 159,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,152,786.80. This represents a 4.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Melissa Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 10th, Melissa Thomas sold 22,082 shares of Cinemark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $547,854.42.

Cinemark Stock Performance

CNK opened at $25.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. Cinemark Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $34.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). Cinemark had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 4.93%.The company had revenue of $857.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CNK shares. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Cinemark from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

Institutional Trading of Cinemark

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc (NYSE: CNK) is a leading theatrical exhibitor that acquires, develops and operates motion picture theatres under the Cinemark® brand in the United States and Latin America. The company’s core business involves the presentation of first-run feature films coupled with an array of in?theatre services, including concessions, premium auditoriums and loyalty programs. Cinemark’s exhibition portfolio encompasses both corporate?owned and franchised complexes, offering moviegoers a range of experiences from standard screens to large?format halls.

The company’s product offerings extend beyond ticket sales to include an assortment of concession items, such as popcorn, fountain beverages, candy and specialty snacks, as well as bar and lounge concepts in select locations.

