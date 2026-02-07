a16z Perennial Management L.P. Purchases New Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 78,621.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,552,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,392,000 after buying an additional 11,537,661 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,827,714,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,407,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,680,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,038 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,766,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,913,000 after purchasing an additional 564,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 87.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,152,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,238,000 after purchasing an additional 536,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $985.00 to $1,205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Daiwa Securities Group set a $1,230.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,201.17.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $1,057.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,052.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $898.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,133.95.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 112.50% and a net margin of 31.66%.The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 29.35%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

