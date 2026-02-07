Bradley Beesley Sells 6,000 Shares of First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Stock

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) EVP Bradley Beesley sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,632. This trade represents a 32.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

First Mid Bancshares Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $44.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $44.85.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The firm had revenue of $90.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.86 million. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 10.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Mid Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Mid Bancshares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.04%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBH. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,842,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 256.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 105,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 76,050 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 609.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 86,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 74,133 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 63.3% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 161,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 62,404 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 421.7% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 71,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 57,600 shares in the last quarter. 47.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on FMBH shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut First Mid Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc (NASDAQ: FMBH), headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois, is a financial services holding company that offers a comprehensive suite of banking products and services through its main subsidiary, First Mid Bank & Trust. The company’s primary business activities include commercial and retail banking, mortgage origination and servicing, wealth management and trust administration, as well as treasury and cash management solutions.

Through its branch network, First Mid provides consumer deposit products such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit and online banking services.

