BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Takes Position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. $MARA

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 296,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,412,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 35,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 9.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 16.9% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $297,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,517,566 shares in the company, valued at $37,989,712.80. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 34,732 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $398,723.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 248,566 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,537.68. This represents a 12.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 178,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,321 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Trading Up 22.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $8.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 5.56. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $23.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.39.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $252.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.58 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 100.82% and a negative return on equity of 2.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Macquarie Infrastructure upped their target price on Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

Marathon Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company specializing in the mining and acquisition of bitcoin. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, the firm employs high-performance application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) miners and proprietary software to secure the Bitcoin network and expand its crypto-mining footprint. Marathon Digital focuses on operational efficiency and scalability, while maintaining rigorous standards for regulatory compliance and corporate governance.

The company operates multiple large-scale mining facilities throughout North America, including sites in Texas, Montana and New York.

