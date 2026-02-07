Transdigm Group’s (TDG) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their neutral rating on shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $1,400.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,420.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,385.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,775.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Transdigm Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,798.00 to $1,804.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,584.44.

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG opened at $1,286.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,354.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,356.09. The company has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. Transdigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $1,183.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $8.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 20.50%.The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.83 earnings per share. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 37.420-39.340 EPS. Analysts forecast that Transdigm Group will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Transdigm Group

In related news, Director Kevin M. Stein sold 36,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,425.79, for a total transaction of $52,647,295.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,422,219.07. The trade was a 65.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 90,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,335.72, for a total value of $121,487,741.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 68,139 shares in the company, valued at $91,014,625.08. The trade was a 57.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 242,485 shares of company stock worth $331,932,850 over the last ninety days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transdigm Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Transdigm Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,814,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,982,225,000 after acquiring an additional 121,049 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Transdigm Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,489,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,552,028,000 after acquiring an additional 254,750 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Transdigm Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,388,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,148,536,000 after purchasing an additional 45,550 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,379,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,136,719,000 after purchasing an additional 367,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,207,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,909,850,000 after purchasing an additional 203,997 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company’s product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset’s life cycle.

TransDigm’s operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

