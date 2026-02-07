Old West Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. $OMEX

Old West Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,676,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,170,000. Odyssey Marine Exploration makes up 1.6% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Old West Investment Management LLC owned approximately 8.14% of Odyssey Marine Exploration at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $542,000. SLT Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration during the third quarter worth $542,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 20.9% in the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 42,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OMEX opened at $1.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05. The firm has a market cap of $90.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of -0.84. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $4.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Odyssey Marine Exploration ( NASDAQ:OMEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc (NASDAQ: OMEX) is a marine technology and deep-ocean exploration company specializing in the location, recovery, and preservation of underwater cultural heritage. The company employs advanced remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and proprietary seabed mapping systems to carry out high-precision surveys and recovery operations at depths exceeding 6,000 meters. Odyssey Marine’s mission centers on responsible stewardship of historic shipwrecks, valuable cargoes, and other submerged assets, combining maritime archaeology with commercially oriented salvage projects.

In addition to treasure recovery, Odyssey Marine offers a range of subsea services to support government, commercial, and scientific clients worldwide.

Featured Articles

