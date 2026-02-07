Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 12,619 Shares of Matador Resources Company $MTDR

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 409,598 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,619 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.33% of Matador Resources worth $18,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 25.7% during the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Matador Resources by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 184.0% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 9.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,150 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 29.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MTDR shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.82.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $47.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.14. Matador Resources Company has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $60.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.21 and its 200 day moving average is $44.46.

Matador Resources Company is an independent energy firm primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. The company focuses on upstream operations, utilizing horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques to unlock hydrocarbons from key reservoirs. Its asset base includes both operated and non?operated positions, with a particular emphasis on the Permian Basin, one of the most prolific oil-producing regions in North America.

Matador’s core operations are concentrated in the Delaware Basin segment of the Permian Basin, where it holds substantial acreage in both Reeves and Culberson counties in West Texas and Eddy and Lea counties in New Mexico.

