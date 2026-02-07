Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 62,499 Shares of The Wendy’s Company $WEN

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 77.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 62,499 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 67.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 133,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 53,855 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wendy’s by 21.4% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 29,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Wendy’s by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Wendy’s is promoting a $1 Dave’s Single in?app offer for Singles Awareness Day (Feb. 15), a low-price digital promotion designed to drive app downloads, redemptions and store traffic. This can boost short?term customer frequency and data capture. Single Life Just Got Better

Wendy’s is promoting a $1 Dave’s Single in?app offer for Singles Awareness Day (Feb. 15), a low-price digital promotion designed to drive app downloads, redemptions and store traffic. This can boost short?term customer frequency and data capture. Positive Sentiment: Menu innovation: Wendy’s is rolling out a new Frosty flavor this month and has launched Baconator Chili in stores — fresh items that can generate incremental visits and social buzz if availability is broad. Monitor reported uptake and any supply constraints. Wendy’s Debuting Frosty Flavor

Menu innovation: Wendy’s is rolling out a new Frosty flavor this month and has launched Baconator Chili in stores — fresh items that can generate incremental visits and social buzz if availability is broad. Monitor reported uptake and any supply constraints. Neutral Sentiment: Local operations: Wendy’s “House of Soul” location is operating during North Market’s temporary closure — a minor market?level continuity story without material companywide impact. House of Soul Open

Local operations: Wendy’s “House of Soul” location is operating during North Market’s temporary closure — a minor market?level continuity story without material companywide impact. Neutral Sentiment: Consumer nostalgia/brand interest articles (e.g., about prior sandwich lines) may indicate demand for menu bringbacks but are not company announcements. Useful for marketing ideas, not immediate financial impact. Once-Popular Sandwich Line

Consumer nostalgia/brand interest articles (e.g., about prior sandwich lines) may indicate demand for menu bringbacks but are not company announcements. Useful for marketing ideas, not immediate financial impact. Neutral Sentiment: Legacy store closure: A Florida Wendy’s closed after 52 years — a human?interest/local story with negligible systemwide implications. Florida Wendy’s Closure

Legacy store closure: A Florida Wendy’s closed after 52 years — a human?interest/local story with negligible systemwide implications. Negative Sentiment: Analyst outlook: Zacks warns Wendy’s lacks the two key ingredients historically tied to earnings beats and expects a decline in EPS for the upcoming report — a direct near?term headwind for the stock as investors reprice expectations. Watch the earnings release for same?store sales, franchise vs. company mix, margin drivers and guidance. Zacks: Analysts Expect Decline

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WEN. Argus upgraded shares of Wendy’s to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Wendy’s from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research upgraded Wendy’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Wendy’s from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $9.00 target price on Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.20.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.89, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average is $9.05. The Wendy’s Company has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $16.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.38.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $442.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.75 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 125.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) operates as a global quick-service restaurant chain, best known for its square-shaped beef patties, fresh ingredient sourcing and signature Frosty dessert. The company’s menu features a variety of hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, salads, breakfast sandwiches, sides and beverages, designed to appeal to a broad customer base seeking both classic and contemporary fast-food options. Wendy’s has placed particular emphasis on product innovation, introducing limited-time offerings and revamped core menu items to maintain customer interest and respond to evolving dining trends.

Founded in 1969 by entrepreneur Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio, Wendy’s expanded rapidly through both company-owned and franchised outlets.

