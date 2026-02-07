Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 73,139 Shares of Realty Income Corporation $O

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,198,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,139 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Realty Income worth $133,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. raised its position in Realty Income by 4.1% in the third quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 4,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O stock opened at $63.27 on Friday. Realty Income Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.71 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.78 and its 200 day moving average is $58.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 300.00%.

O has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.21.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company’s business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income’s portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

