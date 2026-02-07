Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 579.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 49,666 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises 1.4% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $11,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 189.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $193.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $117.55 and a twelve month high of $211.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.47.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as software and computer services and technology hardware and equipment.

