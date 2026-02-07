PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Sold by Garland Capital Management Inc.

Garland Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 69.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,727 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 5.0% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 72.3% in the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 18,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 7,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital set a $164.00 price target on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.28.

PEP stock opened at $170.49 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $170.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.30.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 94.83%.

PepsiCo declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

