Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$127.62.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$117.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Cargojet from C$160.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Cargojet from C$151.00 to C$143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Cargojet from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$95.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd.

Cargojet stock opened at C$95.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$86.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$89.40. Cargojet has a 1-year low of C$65.60 and a 1-year high of C$117.00. The company has a market cap of C$1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.69, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter. Cargojet had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.25%.The company had revenue of C$219.90 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cargojet will post 5.890933 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cargojet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 5th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.79%.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc operates a domestic air cargo co-load network between sixteen major Canadian cities. The company provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance basis, operating between points in Canada, USA, Mexico and Europe. The company also operates scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers between the USA and Bermuda, between Canada, UK and Germany; and between Canada and Mexico.

