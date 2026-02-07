Chubb’s (CB) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at Citizens Jmp

Citizens Jmp restated their market outperform rating on shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $350.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CB. Mizuho set a $317.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $317.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. HSBC upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $354.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.90.

CB opened at $331.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.24. Chubb has a one year low of $263.14 and a one year high of $335.34. The company has a market cap of $130.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.09.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 17.36%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.08%.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 850 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total value of $250,911.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,876.15. This trade represents a 34.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total value of $1,731,976.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 60,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,000,968.44. The trade was a 8.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,635 shares of company stock valued at $9,970,735. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 7.4% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results: Chubb reported stronger-than-expected Q4 profit (about $3.2B), beat on EPS, showed revenue growth, a record-low combined ratio and benefited from higher investment returns and lower catastrophe losses — the core operational beat is the primary driver of the stock's strength. Chubb profit grows to $3.2bn in Q4 2025

Positive Sentiment: Bullish analyst moves: Several firms raised targets, including Wolfe Research (to $372) and HSBC (to $357), reflecting meaningful upside and reinforcing investor confidence after the quarter. Wolfe Research raises target

Positive Sentiment: Momentum/market reaction: Shares hit new highs and extended a multi-day winning streak following the earnings release, showing strong market endorsement of the results. Chubb stock hits record high

Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst actions: Several firms raised price targets but kept neutral/hold ratings (Mizuho to $336, Jefferies to $333, Piper Sandler to $319, Wells Fargo to $322), signaling cautious upside expectations despite the beat. Mizuho target raise

Neutral Sentiment: Partnerships/operational items: Chubb named Arctic Wolf a preferred MDR provider — a strategic cybersecurity move that may modestly reduce cyber risk exposure but is unlikely to materially change near-term financials. Arctic Wolf partnership

Negative Sentiment: Upside may be capped: despite strong results, several analysts retained conservative ratings/targets near or below the current share price — that mixed guidance could limit further near-term appreciation absent continued margin or reserve improvements. Jefferies hold/target note

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

