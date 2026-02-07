Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BALL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, December 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.46.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of BALL opened at $66.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13. Ball has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $66.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Ball has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.930- EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ball will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BALL. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Ball by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Ball by 4,236.8% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ball

Ball Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable aluminum packaging solutions and advanced aerospace technologies. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, the company serves customers in the beverage, food and aerosol markets through a global network of manufacturing facilities. With an emphasis on sustainability and innovation, Ball designs and produces metal cans, bottles and ends that support recycling and reduce environmental impact.

The company’s packaging segment specializes in beverage cans for soft drinks, beer and energy drinks, as well as metal packaging for food and personal care applications.

