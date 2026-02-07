Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,615 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,615 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.5% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $12,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 32.0% during the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $239,000. Finally, MSH Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the second quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $1,057.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,052.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $898.21. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,133.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 112.50% and a net margin of 31.66%.The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 29.35%.

Key Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial set a $1,281.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $976.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $1,286.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,201.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on LLY

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.