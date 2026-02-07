Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) Price Target Raised to $61.00

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Zacks Research upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $57.00.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADM

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Up 1.4%

ADM stock opened at $66.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.64. Archer Daniels Midland has a twelve month low of $40.98 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 11.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.03 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 7.39%. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-4.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is currently 91.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer Daniels Midland

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 40,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter valued at about $276,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter valued at about $384,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 6.4% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 481,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,405,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Archer Daniels Midland

(Get Free Report)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM’s business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.