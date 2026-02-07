Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 323.5% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth $477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Egon Durban sold 71,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total transaction of $9,806,520.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,172,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,935,755.36. This represents a 5.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $120.94 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $168.08. The company has a market cap of $80.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $27.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 234.84% and a net margin of 5.01%.Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.920-9.920 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DELL. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Evercore set a $180.00 price target on Dell Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Citic Securities raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Dbs Bank raised Dell Technologies to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.26.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

