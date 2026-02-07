Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.22 and last traded at $27.54, with a volume of 130410 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NRILY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Nomura Research Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Nomura Research Institute from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nomura Research Institute presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Get Nomura Research Institute alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NRILY

Nomura Research Institute Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.70.

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Nomura Research Institute had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 22.82%. On average, analysts expect that Nomura Research Institute will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nomura Research Institute

(Get Free Report)

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (NRI) is a Tokyo-based provider of management consulting and information technology services. Founded in 1965, the firm combines industry research, strategic advisory and systems development to help corporate and public-sector clients address complex business and technology challenges. NRI is known for integrating consulting insight with large-scale system integration, outsourcing and software solutions to support digital transformation initiatives.

NRI’s core activities include management and IT consulting, system integration, application development, and IT outsourcing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Research Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura Research Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.