Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.22 and last traded at $27.54, with a volume of 130410 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.43.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NRILY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Nomura Research Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Nomura Research Institute from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nomura Research Institute presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.
Get Our Latest Report on NRILY
Nomura Research Institute Stock Performance
Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Nomura Research Institute had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 22.82%. On average, analysts expect that Nomura Research Institute will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Nomura Research Institute
Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (NRI) is a Tokyo-based provider of management consulting and information technology services. Founded in 1965, the firm combines industry research, strategic advisory and systems development to help corporate and public-sector clients address complex business and technology challenges. NRI is known for integrating consulting insight with large-scale system integration, outsourcing and software solutions to support digital transformation initiatives.
NRI’s core activities include management and IT consulting, system integration, application development, and IT outsourcing.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nomura Research Institute
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- The day the gold market broke
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- He just nailed another gold prediction?…
Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Research Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura Research Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.