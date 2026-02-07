Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $236.34 and last traded at $235.35, with a volume of 5939426 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $230.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.50.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.9%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.77 and a 200-day moving average of $208.93. The company has a market cap of $151.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.74%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 10,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $2,415,721.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,887. This trade represents a 68.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 29.8% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.