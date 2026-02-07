Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 9,887 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,887 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for approximately 1.0% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $2,320,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 157,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,068,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 88,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter worth approximately $759,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Fiserv by 236.6% during the second quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 8,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FISV opened at $60.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $238.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $122.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Fiserv from $170.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Fiserv from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, insider Adam L. Rosman purchased 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.19 per share, with a total value of $499,201.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,599.15. This trade represents a 14.80% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul M. Todd purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.41 per share, with a total value of $1,060,970.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 24,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,111.73. This trade represents a 228.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

