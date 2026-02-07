Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 70.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 41.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 57.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

ITA opened at $234.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $129.14 and a 12 month high of $198.47.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the aerospace and defense sector of the United States equity market. Aerospace companies include manufacturers, assemblers and distributors of aircraft and aircraft parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.