Critical Survey: National Steel (NYSE:SID) & ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN)

ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Get Free Report) and National Steel (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ZK International Group and National Steel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZK International Group N/A N/A N/A National Steel -2.88% -7.77% -1.26%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ZK International Group and National Steel”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZK International Group $71.24 million 0.12 -$2.78 million N/A N/A National Steel $8.10 billion 0.30 -$480.53 million ($0.17) -10.76

ZK International Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than National Steel.

Risk and Volatility

ZK International Group has a beta of 2.76, meaning that its stock price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Steel has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for ZK International Group and National Steel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZK International Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 National Steel 2 1 0 0 1.33

National Steel has a consensus price target of $1.40, indicating a potential downside of 23.50%. Given National Steel’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe National Steel is more favorable than ZK International Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of ZK International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.8% of ZK International Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of National Steel shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ZK International Group beats National Steel on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZK International Group

ZK International Group Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, producing, and selling double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers carbon and stainless steel strips; carbon and stainless steel pipes; light gauge stainless steel pipes; pipe connections and fittings; and couplings, unions, adapters, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges. The company also provides stainless steel band, copper strip, valve, light industry machinery and equipment, and other stainless steel products. Its products are used in various applications, including water and gas transmission within urban infrastructural development, residential housing development, food and beverage production, oil and gas exploitation, and agricultural irrigation. The company also exports its products to Europe, Africa, and Southeast Asia. ZK International Group Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wenzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About National Steel

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel Industry, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as hot and cold rolled, galvanized, galvalume, pre-painted, and metal sheets products; coil, sheets, and derivatives; tiles and derivatives, pipes, and profiles; long steel products; steel packaging solutions for the food industry; chemical packaging solution; and carbochemical products. It also provides steel cutting services; produces and sells cement; operates railway and port facilities; and generates electric power from its thermoelectric co-generation and hydroelectric power plants. In addition, the company explores for iron ore reserves at Casa de Pedra and Engenho mines located in the city of Congonhas; and limestone and dolomite at the Bocaina mine located in the city of Arcos in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil, as well as produces tin. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

