OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.1250.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on OGE Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $43.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.44. OGE Energy has a 52 week low of $40.80 and a 52 week high of $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 5th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,500,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $918,079,000 after purchasing an additional 304,080 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,279,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,530,000 after purchasing an additional 31,138 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,555,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,824,000 after buying an additional 26,569 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,613,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,944,000 after buying an additional 35,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,521,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,654,000 after buying an additional 67,224 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) is an energy and infrastructure holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through its principal subsidiary, Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company, the company provides regulated electric service to residential, commercial and industrial customers across Oklahoma and western Arkansas. Its diversified generation mix includes coal, natural gas and wind-powered facilities, complemented by ongoing investments in grid modernization and smart technology to enhance reliability and customer satisfaction.

In addition to its core electric utility operations, OGE Energy Corp.

