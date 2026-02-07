Head to Head Survey: American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC) & Next (OTCMKTS:NXCLF)

Next (OTCMKTS:NXCLF – Get Free Report) and American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.0% of American Strategic Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of American Strategic Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Next and American Strategic Investment”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Next $188.62 million 0.82 $35.62 million ($0.21) -5.71 American Strategic Investment $61.57 million 0.39 -$140.59 million ($8.78) -1.03

Next has higher revenue and earnings than American Strategic Investment. Next is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Strategic Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Next and American Strategic Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Next 0 0 0 0 0.00 American Strategic Investment 1 0 0 0 1.00

Volatility and Risk

Next has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Strategic Investment has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Next and American Strategic Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Next 18.87% 9.80% 6.20% American Strategic Investment -40.92% -97.07% -13.64%

Summary

Next beats American Strategic Investment on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Next

LIFULL Co.,Ltd. provides real estate information services in Japan and internationally. It offers LIFULL HOME'S, a site of real estate and housing information; LIFULL Revitalize Rural Japan that suggests new lifestyles to people in Japan based on the refurbishment of abandoned houses; LIFULL Move, which provides rankings and reviews of moving companies; LIFULL Nursing Care, a special care facility searching web service; and LIFULL Investment, a money lending website. The company also provides LIFULL FaM that enables working mothers balance childcare with work while pursuing a career; LIFULL Storage, a storage space searching web service; LIFULL HUB, a shared office; LIFULL Fab for design and craftsmanship; and LIFULL Table, a gallery and open space for photography, exhibitions, press releases, and workshops. In addition, it offers LivingAnywhere Commons, a community to live; instant house products; Trovit, an aggregation website providing information on items, including real estate and housing, used cars, recruitment, and mail orders; and Mitula, a site that provides information in real estate and housing, used cars, recruitment, and fashion. The company was formerly known as NEXT Co., Ltd. and changed its name to LIFULL Co.,Ltd. in April 2017. LIFULL Co.,Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About American Strategic Investment

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

