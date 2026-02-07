Critical Contrast: Green Street Capital (OTCMKTS:JAGR) & SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) and Green Street Capital (OTCMKTS:JAGR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SEI Investments and Green Street Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEI Investments 0 2 7 0 2.78 Green Street Capital 0 0 0 0 0.00

SEI Investments presently has a consensus target price of $110.17, suggesting a potential upside of 30.45%. Given SEI Investments’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SEI Investments is more favorable than Green Street Capital.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEI Investments $2.30 billion 4.50 $715.30 million $5.63 15.00 Green Street Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares SEI Investments and Green Street Capital”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SEI Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Green Street Capital.

Profitability

This table compares SEI Investments and Green Street Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEI Investments 31.14% 30.26% 25.33% Green Street Capital N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.6% of SEI Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of SEI Investments shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 72.4% of Green Street Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SEI Investments beats Green Street Capital on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Company was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.

About Green Street Capital

Green Street Capital Corp. invests in environmental technology companies that require capital for expansion or are pursuing acquisition strategies. It also recycles grease trap waste for the production of biomass feedstock used in blending biofuels. Green Street Capital Corp. was formerly known as Jaguar Mining Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Green Street Capital Corp. in July 2010. The company is based in Tampa, Florida.

