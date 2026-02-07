Analyzing Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) & Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY)

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) and Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Daiwa Securities Group and Moody’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daiwa Securities Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Moody’s 0 5 13 1 2.79

Moody’s has a consensus price target of $560.94, indicating a potential upside of 23.61%. Given Moody’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Moody’s is more favorable than Daiwa Securities Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

92.1% of Moody’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Moody’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Daiwa Securities Group and Moody’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daiwa Securities Group 10.93% 7.01% 0.38% Moody’s 29.92% 63.58% 16.34%

Volatility and Risk

Daiwa Securities Group has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moody’s has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Daiwa Securities Group and Moody’s”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daiwa Securities Group $9.01 billion 1.60 $1.02 billion $0.74 13.79 Moody’s $7.09 billion 11.42 $2.06 billion $12.44 36.48

Moody’s has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Daiwa Securities Group. Daiwa Securities Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moody’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Daiwa Securities Group pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Moody’s pays an annual dividend of $3.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Daiwa Securities Group pays out 35.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Moody’s pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Moody’s has raised its dividend for 16 consecutive years.

Summary

Moody’s beats Daiwa Securities Group on 16 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daiwa Securities Group

Daiwa Securities Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, and Investment. The Retail segment offers products and services related to asset management, including equities, bonds, investment trusts, wrap account services, insurance, banking services, inheritance-related services, etc. for individual investors and unlisted companies. The Wholesale segment offers sales and trading services of equities and bonds, as well as of foreign exchange and derivative products primarily for institutional investors and corporations; and investment banking services, such as underwriting of securities, M&A advisory, etc. The Asset Management segment structures and manages investment trusts primarily for individual investors and financial institutions; provides investment advisory services; and manages assets. The Investment segment invests in monetary claims, loans, private equities, and real estate properties, as well as energy, infrastructure, and resource sectors. The company also offers research and consulting, and information services, as well as engages in the office work activities. In addition, it is involved in the securities-related, investment advisory and agency, and investment management businesses, as well as lending and borrowing of real estate properties. The company was formerly known as Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. and changed its name to Daiwa Securities Group Inc. in 1999. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets. It also offers credit research, credit models and analytics, economics data and models, and structured finance solutions; data sets on companies and securities; and SaaS solutions supporting banking, insurance, and know your customer workflows. The Moody’s Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as structured finance securities. The company was formerly known as Dun and Bradstreet Company and changed its name to Moody’s Corporation in September 2000. Moody’s Corporation was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

