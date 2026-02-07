Brokerages Set enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) Target Price at $23.00

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

ENGN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of enGene from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of enGene in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of enGene in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Raymond James Financial raised enGene from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of enGene in a research note on Friday, January 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in enGene during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in enGene in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of enGene during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of enGene by 383.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of enGene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ENGN opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.16. The company has a market capitalization of $639.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of -0.29. enGene has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.30.

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.18). As a group, analysts expect that enGene will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

enGene, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of gene?based therapeutics for oncology. The company’s core technology is the EnGene Delivery Vehicle (EDV) platform, which employs nonliving, bacterially derived minicells to transport therapeutic payloads directly to tumor cells. By combining targeted delivery with potent payloads, enGene aims to improve the precision and efficacy of cancer treatments while reducing off?target toxicity.

Through its EDV platform, enGene has advanced multiple therapeutic candidates into preclinical and clinical stages.

