Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after B.Riley Securit upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The company traded as high as $504.58 and last traded at $465.04, with a volume of 12069250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $435.10.

LITE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lumentum to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lumentum to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Lumentum from $215.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.94.

In other Lumentum news, insider Yuen Wupen sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.96, for a total value of $212,865.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 95,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,621,139.92. This trade represents a 0.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 1,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.14, for a total transaction of $320,069.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 38,570 shares in the company, valued at $9,030,779.80. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,180 shares of company stock valued at $4,551,380. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $3,669,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Pinkerton Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth about $1,553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.32 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.54.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.26. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $665.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Lumentum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

