Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after B.Riley Securit upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The company traded as high as $504.58 and last traded at $465.04, with a volume of 12069250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $435.10.
LITE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lumentum to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lumentum to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Lumentum from $215.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.94.
Read Our Latest Research Report on LITE
Insiders Place Their Bets
Key Stories Impacting Lumentum
Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:
- Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target to $565 and kept an “overweight” rating, signaling confidence in additional upside from Lumentum. JPMorgan raises PT to $565
- Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target to $560 and maintained a “buy” rating, supporting the bullish analyst momentum. Citigroup raises PT to $560
- Positive Sentiment: Northland published a much higher FY2027 EPS projection ($10.69 vs. street consensus near $0.03), reflecting expectations for sustained margin expansion and accelerated revenue — a strong forward signal for investors. Northland FY2027 EPS estimate
- Positive Sentiment: Company results: Q2 FY2026 reported EPS of $1.67 (vs. $1.41 consensus) and revenue $665.5M (vs. $646.7M); management set Q3 EPS guidance of $2.15–$2.35 — these beats and the guide raise are the core fundamental reason the stock is rising. Earnings call transcript
- Positive Sentiment: Sector/market tailwind: coverage highlighting hyperscaler capex “explosion” points to strong demand for Lumentum’s optical components, bolstering revenue growth expectations. Capex tailwind article
- Neutral Sentiment: Press pieces noting Lumentum hit new all-time highs and extended a multi-day winning streak after earnings — confirms market momentum but is descriptive rather than new catalyst. All-time high coverage
- Neutral Sentiment: Fund/strategy commentary (e.g., Fidelity growth strategy mentions) highlights Lumentum as a high-growth name, supporting institutional interest but not an immediate catalyst. Fund commentary
- Negative Sentiment: B. Riley upgraded Lumentum to “buy” but set a $526 price target (below the stock’s current level), implying limited near-term upside from that shop’s perspective and introducing a potential anchor on further gains. B. Riley upgrade and PT $526
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $3,669,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Pinkerton Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth about $1,553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.
Lumentum Trading Up 9.4%
The company has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.32 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.54.
Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.26. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $665.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Lumentum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Lumentum
Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.
Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lumentum
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- The day the gold market broke
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- He just nailed another gold prediction?…
Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.