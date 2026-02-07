Analysts Set Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Price Target at C$16.56

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.56.

CS has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$16.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st.

CS stock opened at C$15.72 on Wednesday. Capstone Copper has a 12 month low of C$4.98 and a 12 month high of C$18.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The mining company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Capstone Copper had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The business had revenue of C$833.28 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Capstone Copper will post 0.8541833 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capstone Copper Corp is a company that mines, explores, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. Specifically, the group has operating mines in the US, Mexico, and Canada, and development projects in Chile and Canada. Capstone’s main focus is copper, but the company also produces zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, and gold.

