iBio (IBIO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 13, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

iBio Stock Up 12.6%

iBio stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.32. iBio has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $6.89.

About iBio

iBio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in plant-based expression systems to develop and manufacture therapeutic proteins and vaccines. The company’s proprietary FastPharming™ technology harnesses a transient expression platform in plant cells, enabling rapid production of recombinant biologics. This approach is designed to offer an alternative to traditional mammalian or microbial cell culture systems, with potential benefits in speed, scalability and cost-effectiveness.

Through its iBio CDMO division, iBio provides contract development and manufacturing services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients.

