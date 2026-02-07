Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Raised to $301.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $288.00 to $301.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.47.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $195.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $188.56 and a 1-year high of $264.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 60.45%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.48, for a total transaction of $101,628.72. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,270.92. This represents a 14.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $42,790.02. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 65,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,465,770.91. This represents a 0.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,010 shares of company stock worth $242,102. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 72,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,816,000 after purchasing an additional 18,119 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,024,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,692,000 after buying an additional 18,959 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at about $10,948,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 534,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,757,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $731,047,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two’s publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

