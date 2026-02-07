National Bankshares Cuts goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$210.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$245.00 to C$210.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$194.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on goeasy from C$225.00 to C$194.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of goeasy from C$232.00 to C$226.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Raymond James Financial downgraded goeasy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$208.00 to C$153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$225.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, goeasy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$186.75.

goeasy Stock Performance

Shares of goeasy stock opened at C$131.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.63, a current ratio of 82.04 and a quick ratio of 28.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.39. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of C$117.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$216.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$129.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$159.84.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$4.12 earnings per share for the quarter. goeasy had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company had revenue of C$440.22 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that goeasy will post 20.3207343 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

goeasy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th. goeasy’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd provides financial services to own furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. It offers merchandise leasing of household furnishings, appliances, and home electronic products to consumers under weekly or monthly leasing agreements. The company also offers unsecured installment loans to consumers. Its reportable business segments include easyhome and easyfinancial, of which it derives maximum revenue from easyfinancial segment.

