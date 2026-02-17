Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01), FiscalAI reports. Fluor had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 8.32%.

Fluor Stock Down 0.4%

FLR opened at $45.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.96 and a 200-day moving average of $43.70. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on FLR. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Fluor from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fluor from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Fluor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Fluor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fluor in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fluor by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 6,116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 312.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fluor by 1,167.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering and construction firm that provides integrated solutions across the energy, chemicals, mining, clean energy, infrastructure and government services markets. The company’s core offerings include engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction, maintenance and project management services, with capabilities spanning feasibility studies, detailed design and turnkey delivery. Fluor’s diversified portfolio encompasses conventional oil and gas facilities, liquefied natural gas (LNG) plants, petrochemical facilities, power generation projects, transportation infrastructure and federal government programs.

Founded in 1912 by John Simon Fluor as the Fluor Construction Company in Pomona, California, the firm has grown into an industry leader headquartered in Irving, Texas.

