Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issues Earnings Results

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04, FiscalAI reports. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Sonoco Products updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.800-6.200 EPS.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

SON stock opened at $51.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.47. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $38.65 and a one year high of $52.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.54.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SON. Bank of America upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Sonoco Products from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Raymond James Financial set a $60.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SON. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 5.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 12.6% in the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Sonoco Products by 27.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company (NYSE: SON) is a global provider of diversified packaging solutions, serving a wide range of consumer, industrial and retail markets. The company offers a broad portfolio that includes rigid paper and plastic containers, flexible packaging, industrial core and tube products, thermoformed plastics, retail point-of-purchase displays, and packaging supply chain services. Through its solutions, Sonoco helps customers in food and beverage, personal care, chemicals, healthcare, home and garden, and electronics industries address their packaging needs, improve product shelf appeal, and optimize logistics efficiency.

With operations in more than 30 countries across North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Africa, Sonoco leverages a global network of manufacturing facilities, recycling centers and distribution channels to meet the demands of multinational and regional customers.

