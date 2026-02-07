Corebridge Financial (CRBG) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, February 9th. Analysts expect Corebridge Financial to post earnings of $1.13 per share and revenue of $5.0242 billion for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 10, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Corebridge Financial Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of CRBG stock opened at $31.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Corebridge Financial has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $36.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRBG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings cut Corebridge Financial from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research cut Corebridge Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corebridge Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corebridge Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the third quarter worth about $309,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Corebridge Financial by 2,590.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 26,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 25,903 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,247,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Corebridge Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 96,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the third quarter worth $288,000. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Corebridge Financial (NYSE: CRBG) is a publicly traded provider of retirement, life insurance and asset management solutions. Formed from the separation of American International Group’s life and retirement operations, Corebridge focuses on helping individuals, employers and institutions manage retirement income, protect against longevity and mortality risks, and invest long-term savings. The company operates under a unified brand that brings together insurance products and investment capabilities to deliver integrated financial solutions.

Corebridge’s product suite includes retirement income and annuity products, individual and group life insurance, asset management and investment advisory services, and employer-sponsored retirement plan offerings.

